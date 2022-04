LAKE SAM RAYBURN, Texas (KETK) — Texas Parks and Wildlife reported a record longnose gar catch from a teen at Lake Sam Rayburn.

16-year-old Callan Fraizer caught and released a longnose gar measuring about 58 inches, which rivals current state record, according to Texas Parks and Wildlife.

(Courtesy of Texas Parks and Wildlife)

The state record for longnose gar catch is also 58 inches and was caught in the Clear Fork of the Brazos River in 2021, weighing more than 30 lbs.