2 anglers accused of taking nearly 200 crappie above legal limit from Lake 0′ the Pines

Texas game warden seize crappie fillets from fishermen who had nearly 200 fish over the limit. Photo Courtesy Texas Parks & Wildlife Department

UPSHUR COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Cases are pending against two men after Texas game wardens discovered they had nearly 200 crappie over the legal limit.

In late November, game wardens in Upshur County received an anonymous tip that a large number of fish had been cleaned and dumped at Lake O’ the Pines, said information from the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department.

The investigation led the game wardens to two men who had 173 crappie fish over the state legal possession limit. The game wardens seized 350 crappie fillets, which were donated to families in the area.

The daily bag for crappie is 25, according to TPWD.