Local game wardens give safety tips as boating fatalities rise 40%

GREGG COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – According to the Texas Parks & Wildlife Department, boating accidents are at a 30-year high. With Memorial Day and summer approaching, game wardens are warning people to stay safe in the water.

TPWD said that between January and April 2021, there has been a 40% increase in fatalities on Texas waters compared to this time last year.

This week is national safe boating week, as well as the start of Memorial Day weekend. Soon, local lakes will fill with boaters enjoying the waters.

“A lot of action happens out there,” boater Rusty Jacoba said. “Get going too fast or not looking out for everybody else, you can run into people.”

Gregg County Game Warden Todd Long gave some advice on staying safe and responsible on the waters.

He said that children under 13 must have a U.S. Coast Guard approved life jacket on at all times. People over 13 don’t have to wear it, but must have it available at all times.

“Wear a lifejacket, make sure the lifejacket is the right size for the user,” Long said. “Wear their kill switch. The operator has to have a kill switch attached to them, that’s now state law. Avoid alcohol.”

A major problem on the water is boating under the influence. It is illegal and can result in a fine or an arrest. Most fines range from $25-$500.

“Boating while intoxicated is the same penalty as driving while intoxicated,” Long said. “You go to jail, you can lose your drivers license.”

The Coast Guard counted 4,168 accidents in 2019 that involved 613 deaths, 2,559 injuries and approximately $55 million dollars of damage to property as a result of recreational boating accidents, according to TPWD.

TPWD cites the following as the top five primary contributing factors to boating accidents:

Operator inattention

Improper lookout

Operator inexperience

Excessive speed

Alcohol use

For a more detailed breakdown on water safety, visit TPWD’s Water Safety Act page.



