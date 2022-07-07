Using a real scent is recommended with deer decoys but it should be sprayed on the ground around it, not the decoy itself.

AUSTIN, Texas (KETK) — Texas Parks and Wildlife (TPWD) is now accepting drawn hunt permit applications for the 2022-2023 season. Almost 10,000 permits will be accepted in 62 categories.

These permits, according to TPWD, allow drawn hunts on both public and private lands throughout Texas. Among the offerings available through the online system are hunts for white-tailed and mule deer, pronghorn, turkey, alligator, dove and guided packages for exotic species and bighorn sheep.

“This season, we will conduct drawings in 62 hunt categories,” said Kelly Edmiston, TPWD Public Hunting Program Coordinator. “These drawings include selections for U.S. Forest Service Antlerless Deer Permits, both adult and youth hunts, 18 e-Postcard Selections for hunters using the $48 Annual Public Hunting Permit (APH), and hunts conducted on 10 National Wildlife Refuges (NWR) in Texas.”

In order to apply, applicants for e-postcard hunts and U.S. Forest Service Antlerless Deer Permits must have a current APH permit.

This year’s drawn hunt catalog includes new areas such as the Muleshoe NWR and Powderhorn State Park. Devil’s Sinkhole State Natural Area, Lost Maples State Park, Village Creek State Park, and Stephen F. Austin State Park have also re-entered the program this season. TPWD has also created two new NWR hunt categories, which are for antlerless deer and alligator.

The agency said that an interactive map shows all drawn hunt opportunities by category or by area, and all applications, fee payments and permit issuance are handled electronically. To participate, applicants will need internet access, an email address and a credit or debit card. The customer ID number from the applicant’s hunting or fishing license is the most effective way to access the system.

According to TPWD, application fees are $3 or $10 depending on the hunt category. Additionally, the selected adult hunters may also be required to pay a Special Permit fee of $80 for regular hunts and $130 for extended hunts. Youth-Only hunts, and some other categories, require no application fees or permit fees. Permits are open to resident and non-resident hunters alike.

The first application deadline is Aug. 1 for the alligator hunt, pronghorn and private lands dove hunts categories. The next deadline is Aug. 15, which will be for archery deer, general exotic and javelina categories.

These deadlines will continue from August through November and will be on the first and 15th of each month. A full list of category deadlines can be found online. Hunters can apply up to 11:59 p.m. on the application deadline, and after the application is submitted, they can check their drawing status online at any time.

For more information or to get started in the application process visit the TPWD drawn hunts webpage. For questions, contact hunt@tpwd.texas.gov or call 512-389-4505 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.