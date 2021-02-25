Bull riding competition moves from Longview to Forth Worth

FORT WORTH, Texas (KETK) – A bull riding competition originally meant to be held in Longview was moved to Fort Worth, though the reason is unclear.

In January, the elite PBR (Professional Bull Riders) Unleash The Beast announced it would travel to Longview Rodeo Arena for the first time for their invitational meet on Feb. 26-28.

With a week until the competition, PBR announced that it would move to Fort Worth’s Cowtown Coliseum and change the dates to Feb. 26-27. They say they will honor tickets for the relocated event and refunds will be issued for the original point of purchase for those who want them.

Featuring more than 30 of the world’s best bull riders attempting some of the rankest bulls on the planet, the PBR Longview Invitational will mark the sixth event of the 2021 season, part of the Unleash The Beast: American Roots Edition, early-season events at outdoor rodeo arenas across the south. PBR press release

PBR did not further comment on why the event was moved.

Several Texans are slated to compete in the competition.

2016 PBR World Champion Cooper Davis (Jasper, Texas) Cole Melancon (Paris, Texas); 2019 PBR Rookie of the Year Dalton Kasel (Muleshoe, Texas); Mason Taylor (Maypearl, Texas); Ezekiel Mitchell (Rockdale, Texas), Cody Teel (College Station, Texas); Taylor Toves (Stephenville, Texas); and Tye Chandler (Celina, Texas).

For more information on PBR, you can visit their website.