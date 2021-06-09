Central Texas county confirms its earliest positive West Nile Virus case

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — A sampling of mosquitoes taken at a trap in Granger, Texas, tested positive for West Nile Virus, Williamson County announced Monday.

It’s the earliest reported West Nile virus positive trap of the 2021 season — and the earliest since the beginning of the county’s Integrated Vector Management program in 2013.

The trap was taken from a site near North Colorado Street, Williamson County said. The last positive sample from this location, which is near Granger Elementary and High Schools, was last October. Before that, the trap tested positive in September 2020.

In 2020, there were 17 mosquito trap samples that returned positive for West Nile Virus in Williamson County — the highest amount ever recorded since the program’s inception. There were also three human cases.

“With the recent weeks of heavy rain, dumping any amount of standing water around your home and using an EPA-registered insect repellent when outdoors — especially at dawn and dusk — is highly recommended to keep yourself and your family safe from mosquito-borne illness,” said Jason Fritz, program lead.

You can learn more about preventing West Nile virus on the Texas Department of State Health Services website.