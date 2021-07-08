City of Lufkin takes over Kurth Lake permits, lodge rentals

LUFKIN, Texas (KETK) — Permits for fishing in Kurth Lake and rental of the lodge on the lake are now being handled by Lufkin Parks & Recreation.

The 726-acre Kurth Lake is located six miles north of Lufkin. It previously had been operated by the Texas Parks & Wildlife Department.

Over the past month, Kurth Lake-related activities have transitioned to the Lufkin Parks & Recreation team, department, Rudy Flores, parks director, said.

“Parks and outdoors are a big part of our business, so this just made sense,” Flores said. “We can’t wait to highlight all the things Kurth Lake has to offer – from fishing and boating to the lodge which is available for event rental.”

Kurth Lake is a part of the Toyota ShareLunker program which celebrates anglers from across the state who have reeled in at least an 8-pound largemouth bass. In March 2018, Pablo Torres Jr., of Lufkin, made the ShareLunker list with his 13-pound catch.

“We like to foster a sense of competition among our fishermen,” Flores said. “I know there are some large fish just waiting to put Kurth Lake on the ShareLunker map again.”

Flores said the city is looking at making renovations to lake’s lodge, which accommodates about 100 people, and has tables, chairs, picnic tables, a grill, a coffee bar, a full kitchen and a bathroom with shower facilities.

“We would like to add some modern touches and freshen things up a bit to make it something Lufkin can be proud of,” Flores said. “It already has so much to offer, but with a little TLC it will be a space that can bring people together.”

Kurth Lake Lodge reservations can be made online at Lufkin Parks & Recreation (teamsideline.com). Access permits are required for boaters and anglers. Day use is $300 with a $200 deposit.

Kurth Lake fishing permits can be picked up in person from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at Lufkin Parks & Recreation offices, 516 Montrose St. Annual permits are $120 per person and $50 for those 65 and older. Three-day permits are available for $15.

More information about Kurth Lake fishing or the lodge is available by calling 936-633-0250.