DPS urges motorists in East Texas to stay alert for deer

LUFKIN, Texas (KETK) – As deer season begins, the Department of Public Safety have urged motorists to be alert for deer, especially driving in pre-dawn hours and after dark.
Crashes involving deer have already been reported in the nine-county Lufkin district.
“We see vehicle versus deer or other wildlife crashes more this time of year on rural roadways as well as state and US highways. Because deer are more active this time of year, we urge motorists to stay alert. Slow down and pay attention to movement along the wood line and shoulders of the road.”Rhonda Oaks, spokesperson for Lufkin District
Safety tips for avoiding deer collisions:
- Reduce speed if you see a deer near the edge of the roadway. Deer seldom run alone. If you see one deer, others could be nearby.
- When driving at night, use high beam headlights when there is no oncoming traffic. The high beams will better illuminate the eyes of the deer, but be careful not to use high beams in fog.
- Brake firmly when you notice a deer in or near your path, but stay in your lane. Many serious crashes occur when drivers swerve to avoid hitting a deer.
- Always wear your seatbelt.
- If your vehicle strikes a deer, do not touch the animal. A frightened and wounded deer can hurt you or further injure itself. Move your car off the road, if possible, and call 911. Remain in your vehicle. It is the safest place. Many secondary crashes occur due to pedestrians in the roadway.