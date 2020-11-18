DPS urges motorists in East Texas to stay alert for deer

LUFKIN, Texas (KETK) – As deer season begins, the Department of Public Safety have urged motorists to be alert for deer, especially driving in pre-dawn hours and after dark.

Crashes involving deer have already been reported in the nine-county Lufkin district.

“We see vehicle versus deer or other wildlife crashes more this time of year on rural roadways as well as state and US highways. Because deer are more active this time of year, we urge motorists to stay alert. Slow down and pay attention to movement along the wood line and shoulders of the road.” Rhonda Oaks, spokesperson for Lufkin District

Safety tips for avoiding deer collisions: