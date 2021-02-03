East Texas anglers reel in 2 more ShareLunker bass, tournament titles

PALESTINE, Texas (KETK) – The 2021 Toyota ShareLunker season continued a productive start during a tournament on the last weekend of January, with two East Texas anglers reeling in Legacy Class Lunkers.

The Toyota ShareLunker program has been partnering with anglers since 1986 in an effort to promote and enhance bass fishing in Texas.

Derek Mundy of Broaddus, Texas and Daniel Ramsey of Trinidad, Texas both caught Legacy class fish and secured tournament titles.

Mundy kicked off the weekend Friday by landing a 13.62-pounder during the Toyota Series Southwestern Division Tournament on the Sam Rayburn Reservoir.

Derek Mundy

Mundy says he caught the 13-punder on his third cast of the day. When it got to the boat, he said, he knew it would be big.

“I knew I was dealing with a good-sized fish but wasn’t necessarily expecting it to be a 13 pounder,” Mundy said. “Fishing in tournaments my goal is to get the fish into the live well as fast as I can so that’s where my focus was. However, after taking a look and weighing the fish, it was awesome to see it check in at 13.62 pounds.:

Mundy caught two more fish at 7.5 lbs. each on the same bait three casts later. His bag came in at a total of 39-lbs.

“It was a really neat experience being able to donate the fish to the incredible ShareLunker program,” Mundy said. “It’s great that Texas Parks and Wildlife works this hard to put high quality fish in the lakes. They want the fish to live as much as I do and the amount of fish care that TPWD puts into it is outstanding. It’s a top-class organization and program for sure.”

Daniel Ramsey reeled in the second Legacy Lunker of the weekend, and the fourth of the 2021 season.

Ramsey caught “ShareLunker 589”, which checked in at 13.07 pounds, at Lake Palestine during the Media Bass Tournament.

Daniel Ramsey

This year was not Ramsey’s first time with a big fish. Last year during the same tournament, he caught a 12.65-pound bass off a dock with 16 feet of water under it. This year, he went back to that same dock.

“I was within five feet of where I caught the 12.65 pounder last year, when I got the hit. I set the hook and got her to the boat and couldn’t believe what I had just done,” Ramsey said.

Ramsey’s catch helped him achieve a tournament victory that Saturday with a bag total of 28.96 lbs.

“The ShareLunker program is an extraordinary program and the folks put in extra time to make sure the fish are taken care of,” Ramsey said. “The quality of fish in Texas lakes is improving in my opinion and the ShareLunker program has played a huge part in it. I appreciate all the work that Texas Parks and Wildlife folks put in to improve our fisheries.”

After being notified by the anglers Friday and Saturday, Texas Parks and Wildlife Department Inland Fisheries biologists obtained and transported “ShareLunker 588” and “ShareLunker 589” to the Texas Freshwater Fisheries Center in Athens.

This spring, TPWD biologists will attempt to spawn them in an effort to make bigger, better bass that they hope will enhance fishing in Texas lakes for years to come.

During the first three months of the season (Jan. 1 through March 31), anglers who reel in a 13+ pound bass can loan it to the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department for the ShareLunker selective breeding and stocking program. These anglers can call the ShareLunker hotline at (903) 681-0550 to report their catch 24/7 until April 1, 2021.

Anglers who enter data for any Lunker they catch greater than 8 lbs. or 24 inches during the year 2021 will receive a catch kit, a decal for their vehicle or boat and an entry into the year-end Grand Prize Drawing to win a $5,000 Bass Pro Shops shopping spree and annual fishing license. ShareLunker entry classes include the Lunker Class (8lb+), Elite Class (10lb+), and Legend Class (13lb+).