East Texas game wardens save hypothermic man from Sulphur River; busts illegal dumping of doe

CASS COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – East Texas game wardens were called out to several locations, with issues ranging from criminal activity to a rescue according to recent reports.

In Cass County, game wardens received a call from duck hunters who were unable to get back to land from the Sulphur River.

Wardens took a flat bottom boat to locate the hunters. They were found and transported to nearby paramedics. One hunter was hypothermic due to cold weather and the other was checked out and later released.

In another instance in the county, a landowner contacted a game warden after he caught a person carrying two rifles on his game camera. The warden reportedly recognized the individual on camera and contacted the suspect’s brothers.

The brothers helped confirm the suspect’s location and set up an interview. During the interview, the suspect admitted to hunting from the roadway and shooting a pig. According to TPWD, the pig then ran onto the hunting lease where the suspect admitted to searching for the pig on the lease with his guns.

A Cherokee County game warden found a hunter on a tractor trying to dump the carcass of a doe, though doe days ended Nov. 29.

The subject stated that he was not aware that doe days had already closed. When the warden questioned him, he determined that the subject’s friend had taken a buck this morning and was back at a camp.

Upon arrival at the camp, the warden found an untagged buck that failed to meet antler restrictions. According to the Texas Parks & Wildlife Department, cases are pending.