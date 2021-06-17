ETBU bass fishing anglers win championship

MARSHALL, Texas (KETK) – This year the Bass Masters trophy came back to Texas after the East Texas Baptist University’s bass fishing team won big.

Last Sunday, ETBU was awarded the college classic champion trophy after a four-fish bag that weight 16 lbs and 6 ounces.

It is their third trophy in the last year, after winning the major league fishing qualifying tournaments in Louisiana and Tennessee.

ETBU has qualified in each of the five years to this big tournament, which shows how strong this team really is.

For coach Cameron Burger, the sport goes beyond just fishing.

“The idea was to grow young men obviously into anglers but also into godly men,” Burger said. “Get them into a point in their life that when they do leave EBTU, they can continue that legacy.”

Burger says the fishing team wants to send a message by making history, competing as a wild card in the national championship.