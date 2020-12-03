Faulkner Skate Park closes temporarily for construction

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The Faulkner Skate Park will be temporarily closed for construction beginning immediately.

Construction will expand the existing skate park and construct Phase II of the project. The construction will take around 10 to 12 weeks, depending on the weather.

The city of Tyler is going to build a 10,500-square-foot skatepark. The park will have an expansive street terrain with ledges, rails, ramps and more.

“It will include all features requested by community leaders, including an easy-flow integrated with traditional street features, a lazy river-style skatepark in a circular shape and Jersey barriers,” the announcement said.

The layout is designed to create “flow and speed lines” that will accommodate multiple users, the announcement said.

The council approved paying Evergreen Skateparks up $350,000 to build the skatepark.

“We are excited to see Phase II implemented,” says Russ Jackson, Director of Parks, “When the plan is complete, we will have over 14,000 square feet of skating space, picnic tables and a viewing area for spectators.”

When the work is finished, Faulkner Skate Park will have over 14,000 square feet of skating space. The skatepark at Nobel E Young will be demolished once the construction of Faulkner Skate Park is completed, the city said.

Last year, Phase I of Faulkner Skate Park was completed. The skate park replaced the Noble E. Young Skatepark that opened in 1998.

For additional information about Parks and Recreation, you can visit TylerParksandRec.com.