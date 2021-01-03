Founder of band The Eagles, East Texas Native, Don Henley honored for preserving duck nests at Neches river

VAN ZANDT COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Founder of band The Eagles and East Texas native, Don Henley, was honored by the Caddo Lake Institute, which Henley had established, for his conservation work to help preserve duck nests at the Neches river in Van Zandt County on Saturday.

The Neches River Wildlife Refuge put out wood duck nesting boxes. The boxes were spread out three miles throughout the banks to help increase the wood duck population.

“The wood ducks these to nest in the nesting season that’s going to come up this next spring, and by then being protected with the predator guards, we’re hoping that the number of wood ducks survival rate will increase more…” said Michael Banks, Organizer of Friends of the Neches River.

Organizers said projects like this help increase the number of wood ducks in the area.