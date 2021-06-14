Game warden seizes 500 white bass caught by a net on Lake Livingston

LAKE LIVINGSTON, Texas (KETK) — A Texas game warden seized more than 500 fish after investigating a report of illegal fishing near the spillway on Lake Livingston last week.

On Friday, a game warden responding to a tip on the department’s Operation Game Thief line ended up writing a citation to an angler and seizing 537 white bass that were caught by use of a net, said the Texas Parks & Wildlife Department.

The department encourages people to report illegal hunting or fishing by calling 1-800-792-4263.