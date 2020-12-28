Game wardens investigate possible illegal deer hunting in Smith County, seize 16 sets of antlers

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Texas game wardens have filed multiple criminal charges and seized, among other things, 16 sets of antlers as a result of an investigation into possible illegal hunting in Smith County.

The investigation was launched late last month when Smith County game wardens received a tip, said information from the Texas Parks & Wildlife Department.

The Game wardens have filed charges against hunters that include hunting without landowner consent, harvesting illegal white-tailed bucks, tagging violations, and hunting at night with aid of an artificial lights.

Besides the antlers, authorities have seized two crossbows and a one compound bow with flashlights, several rifles, a night vision scope, and about 80 lbs. of deer meat, the announcement said.

As of earlier this month, the investigation was ongoing.

KFXK Fox 51