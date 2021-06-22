Game wardens seize 200 white bass caught on Lake Livingston using net

White bass seized from fishermen using net on Lake Livingston

LAKE LIVINGSTON, Texas (KETK) — For the second time in seven days, Texas game wardens have apprehended people for fishing with oversized cast nets on Lake Livingston and seized their catch.

On June 19, game wardens assigned to Lake Livingston responded to a tip on its Operation Game Thief hotline located fishermen at the lake’s dam catching white bass with a large cast net, a news release said.

Game wardens took into custody three men and seized the193 white bass in their possession.

On June 12, a game warden seized more than 500 white bass after investigating a report of illegal fishing near the spillway on Lake Livingston.

The seizure also was made by game wardens responding to a tip on Operation Game Thief.

The department encourages people to report illegal hunting or fishing by calling the hotline at 1-800-792-4263.