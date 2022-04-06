AUSTIN, Texas (KETK) – Texas wildlife officials are asking anglers to report bass that have blotchy spots in order to learn more about a virus.

According to Texas Parks and Wildlife, researchers are collecting data on hyperpigmentation, or ‘Blotchy Bass Syndrome’, in freshwater bass that’s associated with a virus.

Officials say this virus has never been identified in human or common domestic pets, but if the fish are in good condition, they’re safe to handle and to eat if cooked properly.

Texas Parks and Wildlife say if you catch a bass that looks like the ones below, you need to:

Take a picture

Send it to: cynthia.fox@tpwd.texas.gov

Include your location and the date you caught it