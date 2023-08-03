HENDERSON COUNTY, Texas (KETK) — Henderson County Master Gardener Association (HCMGA) has announced that their Butterfly Garden is now certified through the North American Butterfly Association.

The butterfly garden is located within the Harvest Garden at the fairgrounds of Henderson County Regional Fair Park at 3356 State Hwy 31 E. in Athens.

According to Henderson County Master Gardener Assosiation, a Texas A&M AgriLife extension, the North American Butterfly Association (NABA) is the largest membership-based not-for-profit organization in North America working to save the butterfly species.

“Their program for butterfly gardening promotes the creation of habitats that increase the world’s declining population of butterflies,” HCMGA said.

For certification, NABA requires a $40 fee as well as an application listing three host plants and three nectar plants within the butterfly garden. A certified Monarch Garden also requires an additional fee along with a list of milkweed plants.

Certification demonstrates HCMGA’s commitment to promoting a habitat for butterflies as well as other pollinators, said Henderson County Master Gardener. Susan Skommesa, President of Henderson County Master Garden, said that their goal is to educate others on how to build their own garden.

“The butterfly garden’s value is that it draws [in] people… people are curious… we can point them to our different events where we train people on how to do this in their own gardens,” said Skommesa.

If you are interested in building a Butterfly garden of your own, listed below are some tips and tricks from the Henderson County Master Gardener Association:

Butterfly garden layout plans:

Butterflies thrive in temperatures between 82 to 100 degrees

Plant your garden in an area where water collects after it rains, or where your yard sprinkler comes on

Provide your butterflies with six to eight hours of full sun

Display stones for basking and puddling

Utilize shelter and protection from the wind, such as the side of your house, fences, large potted plants, shrubs, lines of trees, etc.

Plant your garden in the ground or containers or both

Butterfly garden plants:

Host plants: These plants are used for egg laying and caterpillars. The adult lays their eggs on a specific host plant, the egg hatches, the caterpillar eats the plant, then molts and forms a chrysalis. Some examples of hosts plants include: Parsley Dill Fennel Passion Flower Snap Dragon Frog Fruit Rue Milkweed



Nectar Plants: These plants are the flowers that provide food for adult butterflies to sip. To attract the most butterflies, plant nectar plants together in large groups of color. Some examples of nectar plants include: Zinnia Lantana Butterfly Bush Pentas Phlox Salvia Mexican Sunflower Milkweed



Types of butterflies you can attract:

American Lady

Common Buckeye

Pearl Cresent

Gulf Fritillary

Giant Swallowtail

Cabbage White

Cloudless Sulphur

Grey Hairstreak

Longtailed Skipper

If you would like more information about the Henderson County Master Gardener Association, you can visit their website here.