Here are some safety tips as hunting seasons begin

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO/ KETK) — As more hunting seasons begin, experts have shared tips so you can stay safe while being outdoors.

It is important for people to review firearm safety before they start hunting.

“Just always treat the gun as if it’s loaded, always point the mussel in a safe direction,” said Brandon Maahs, HuntSAFE coordinator. “Always be sure of your target and what’s beyond and then always keep your finger outside of that trigger guard until you’re ready to fire.”

People need to be careful to also avoid accidents while hunting.

“A lot of guys get shot at or shot towards during seasons and stuff like that. I’m sure it happens more than what we know, so it’s just, just best to be smart and know your target and know your background, things like that,” said Craig Fishel, Wildlife Conservation Officer.

He also mentioned it is critical for everyone to be informed about when hunting seasons begin.

“Just know when the season is open, I know a lot of people are walking dogs and things like that,” said Fishel. “So make sure that maybe you look into getting something for your dog or your animal that you’re taking on a walk, like an orange vest or something like that. Just know what’s going on and when it’s going on so maybe you can try to avoid those certain areas during those certain times of the year.”

The HuntSAFE hunting and trapping handbook provides information about hunting seasons as well as the Texas Parks and Wildlife website.

Also before people go outdoors, they should make sure they have their hunting license.

“Call your local wildlife conservation officer say ‘hey, I’m going out waterfowl, what do I need? Hey, I want a deer tag. What do I need for that,'” Fishel said. “Our people at the office know that as well and it’s always written in our handbook as well.”

You can also take hunter safety courses through South Dakota Game, Fish and Parks. It is also required for Texans born after 1971 to complete hunter education. For more information, click here.