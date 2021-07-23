Keep Tyler Beautiful wants volunteers for its Park Service Day Sept. 18

Woldert Park (Courtesy)

TYLER, Texas (KETK) — Keep Tyler Beautiful is looking for volunteers to help beautify community parks through restoration projects during Park Service Day Sept. 18.

Participants will arrive between 8:30 a.m. and 9 a.m. at Woldert Park and select which park and project they want to work on, organizers said.

The projects will include litter cleanups, painting park restrooms, replacing mulch at playgrounds, installing picnic tables and restoring flowerbeds.

Once the work is completed, volunteers return to Woldert Park for a free lunch.

For more information or register, visit KeepTylerBeautiful.com or contact Keep Tyler Beautiful Community Coordinator Belen Casillas at 903-531-1335.

