Longview native breaks record, wins $100,000 during Bassmaster Elite tournament at Lake Fork

QUITMAN, Texas (KETK)- Lee Livesay won the Guaranteed Rate Bassmaster Elite at Lake Fork on April 25 after reeling in some record breaking bass.

Livesay won his second Elite trophy and a first-place award of $100,000, according to Bassmaster. He is a third-year Elite Series professional, and his total after four days was 112 pounds and 5 ounces. The East Texan also won his first trophy last year at Chickamauga Lake.

Livesay is the 32nd person to join the Bassmaster Century Club. People must meet the five-fish limit of 100 pounds to enter.

His final day limit weighed 42-3. This was the third heaviest, single-day weight in Bassmaster history, the organization wrote.

“I have no words right now, it’s amazing,” Livesay said. “I’ve been around them, but I haven’t caught any big ones all week; I just survived. Everything just worked out and it never goes like that.”

The smallest bass from his five-fish limit was seven pounds and six ounces.

Livesay spent his tournament in Little Caney Creek. He mainly fished near a small island. This allowed him to locate a bass schooling on the opposite side.

He also caught the fish with a 3:16 Lure Company line-through Rising Son swimbait, a 3:16 Lure Company Work Horse glidebait, a Megabass Vision 110 jerkbait, a Carolina rig with a Netbait Little Spanky, a 6th Sense Magnum Squarebill and a bone color Heddon Saltwater Super Spook.

The Super Spook helped him get his weight fish on Sunday, said Bassmaster. He also relied on an HFX cranking rod and 40-pound braided line to get to fish that were faraway and keep them connected.

Livesay caught a bag of 25-6 on day one and 17-14 on day two. He moved to fifth place on Saturday with a score of 26-14.