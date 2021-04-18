Longview PRCA Rodeo comes back strong after pandemic delay

LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – Longview PRCA celebrated 30 years this weekend as they held their annual rodeo.

More than $40,000 was donated to organizations in need, while 2019’s rodeo collected more than $28,000 that went into building classrooms.

The rodeo was canceled in 2020 due to COVID-19, but came back in 2021 at the Longview Rodeo Arena on 100 Grand Blvd. next to the Longview Arboretum.

Though there was some rain over the weekend, the rodeo went on. Events like bull riding, barrel racing, mutton busting and more persevered as conditions lightened.

Near the end of the rodeo, they took a moment to recognize Sammy Andrews. At the beginning, the rodeo was an effort between a local radio station and Andrews Rodeo Company. When that radio station was sold in 1997, Sammy Andrews approached the rotary club to take over production of the rodeo.

The rodeo is ran by the Greggton Rotary Club, and is their largest fundraiser. In total, the rotary has donated more than $900,000 since they took over production of the rodeo.