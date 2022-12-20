A 6.4 magnitude earthquake struck in the Ferndale area of Northern California on Dec. 20, 2022. (USGS)

(NEXSTAR) – A magnitude 6.4 earthquake shook parts of Northern California early Tuesday, the U.S. Geological Survey said, jolting people awake and leaving tens of thousands without power.

“Due to a large earthquake, widespread damages to roads and homes are reported throughout Humboldt County,” tweeted the county’s Office of Emergency Services.

No injuries were immediately reported following the earthquake, which occurred at 2:34 a.m. near Ferndale, a small community about 210 miles northwest of San Francisco and close to the Pacific coast.

Fernbridge, a bridge crossing over the Eel River that connects Ferndale with Highway 101, was closed and being inspected for seismic damage, Caltrans said.

Fernbridge was closed as it was being assessed for damage. (Photo: Caltrans)

Following the earthquake, more than 70,000 customers were reported without power in the surrounding area, according to poweroutage.us, which tracks outages across the country.

Officials advised residents “be prepared for aftershocks.” Dozens were reported in the hours that followed the major quake, ranging in magnitude from 2.5 to 4.6, according to USGS.

Caroline Titus, a resident of Ferndale, tweeted video in her darkened home of toppled furniture and smashed dishes.

“Our home is a 140-year-old Victorian. The north/south shaking is very evident in what fell,” she tweeted.

“That was a big one,” she said in another tweet.

The Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office said on Twitter that no tsunami was expected.

Police in Ferndale were helping to close a bridge that the California Highway Patrol reported had cracks, KRCR-TV reported. Some gas leaks were also reported.

The earthquake came just days after a small magnitude 3.6 earthquake struck the San Francisco Bay Area, waking up thousands of people before 4 a.m. Saturday and causing minor damage.

Tuesday’s 6.4-magnitude quake also came exactly one year after another strong earthquake shook the same area. On Dec. 20, 2021, a 6.2-magnitude earthquake centered offshore of far Northern California was felt in Humboldt County. The 2021 quake did not cause any injuries or major damage, Reuters reported.

That earthquake was centered in El Cerrito, about a 16-mile drive to downtown San Francisco.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.