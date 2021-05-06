Panola County man charged with felony timber fraud

PANOLA COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A Panola County man was arrested on a grand jury indictment after allegedly not paying for timber.

The plaintiff in the case is a landowner who entered into an agreement with Twomey in July 2020 to harvest timber for a fixed rate per ton. Though payments were made at first, the landowner alleges that about halfway through the job, Twomey stopped making payments but continued harvesting the timber.

Jacob Twomey was arrested on April 26 and charged with timber purchase as trustee with intent to defraud – a state jail felony.

“The plaintiff was partially paid for his timber,” said Mike Kuhnert, an investigator for the Texas A&M Forest Service Law Enforcement Department. “But after payments stopped, he continued to cut. By the end of the harvest, the money had still not been received.”

Kuhnert first received the complaint in November 2020. The suspect was conducting business as One Up Services, an LLC based out of Tenaha, which is owned and operated by Twomey.

“Multiple opportunities were given to compensate the landowner in full, because that is our ultimate goal,” Kuhnert said. “When no resolution was reached, the case was submitted to a grand jury and received a grand jury indictment.”

Texas A&M Forest Service says that this is not an isolated incident, but a growing crime. Thieves have been known to go to wooded areas, take timber and never pay a dime.

“What we’re seeing more now is not a thief in the night, it’s a fraud, it’s a scam,” Texas A&M Forest Service Investigator Josh Mizraney said. “The majority of it is on older citizens or people that are not knowledgeable of the industry.”

Law enforcement investigators said that rising lumber prices and lots of unused land are created a perfect situation for criminals.

Forest service officials say that having a signed contract before anyone starts cutting timber can protect you.

To report suspected timber theft activities, call the timber theft hotline at 1-800-364-3470, and for more information, visit this website.