TITUS COUNTY, Texas (KEKT) – The Dogwood Trail at Lake Bob Sandlin State Park is closed Friday while rangers relocate a beehive that fell onto the trail.

Officials with park said that the beehive was knocked onto the trail by recent wind in the area.

“We are all the buzz today,” officials said.

One of the park’s rangers is a beekeeper, and is relocating the hive to safe location until they are able to build a new one. It has not been said when the trail will reopen.