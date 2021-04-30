Pro angler, former NFL player, Pete Lammons Jr. falls off boat, dies competing on Sam Rayburn Reservoir

Courtesy The Phi Delta Theta chapter at The University of Texas at Austin

SAN AUGUSTINE, Texas (KETK) — Pete Spencer Lammons Jr., a professional angler from Houston who previously was a professional football player, died Thursday after falling off a boat during a fishing tournament on Sam Rayburn Reservoir.

Lammons, 77, was fishing near the San Augustine Park area on Sam Rayburn Reservoir when he fell overboard during the MLF Toyota Series event, said a statement from tournament sponsor Major League fishing.

Lammons’ body was recovered by Texas Parks and Wildlife Department game wardens.

According to a statement from Major League Fishing, Lammons fell off the boat about, which at the time was not running, near the San Augustine Park area. Attempts by the other person on the boat to rescue him failed.

Game Wardens Travis Fountain, Austin Cryer and Doug Williams located and recovered the body using scan radar, the statement said.

Lammons was an experienced angler. This Toyota Series at Sam Rayburn tournament marked the 57th career MLF tournament that Lammons had competed in. His best finish was a third-place showing in 2019, competing on Sam Rayburn Reservoir in an MLF Phoenix Bass Fishing League event.

Lammons was also a former NFL football player, who played tight end for the New York Jets from 1966-1971, including winning the AFL Championship with them in 1968 and Super Bowl III in 1969. He played in 95 games from 1966 to 1972, ending his career with 185 receptions, 2,364 yards and 14 touchdowns. Originally from Jacksonville, Texas. Lammons attended the University of Texas and led the Longhorns to a win over No. 1-ranked Alabama in the 1965 Orange Bowl.

Competition at the Toyota Series at Sam Rayburn Reservoir event will continues Friday. A moment of silence was held for Pete Lammons and his family before the start of the weigh-in.