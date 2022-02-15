TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Hunting-related accidents in the Lone Star State are at an all-time low, according to a new report released by the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department.

The 2021 Texas Hunting Accident Report stated that out of more than 49,000 certifications in 2021, the state experienced only one fatality and 11 accidents.

“In 2021, three quarters of the incidents were what we call ‘swinging on game outside of a safe zone of fire. This is the most common mishap in Texas besides careless handling in and around vehicles. The cardinal rule of hunting and shooting safety is keeping the muzzle of a firearm always pointed in a safe direction.” Steve Hall, the Hunter Education Coordinator for TPWD

The mark is a significant drop since 1988 when more than 18,000 Texans received Hunting Education certification but reported 12 fatalities and 70 accidents. That year, hunter certification became mandatory for everyone born after Sep. 1, 1971.

There are two course options for anyone who needs to take Hunter Education. The basic classroom course includes six hours of instruction plus skill exercises, a review and then a final exam. These types of courses are most often held in schools or in an indoor venue. The online course, combined with a field course, has two parts: a free online course that should be completed first, and then the field portion that typically takes a minimum of four hours to complete. The field course contains a presentation on ethical and responsible hunting, participation in a hunting skills trail, a live-fire exercise, a review of regulations and a final exam.

There is also an online-only course that is restricted to anyone 17 years of age or older. Online coursework varies from two to four hours depending on pre-knowledge, age, reading level and other factors.

Hall offers these tips that will help ensure a safe experience for hunters:

Unload all firearms when not in use, especially in the home, in transport and in the field until ready to shoot.

Keep your fingers outside of the trigger guard until ready to take a shot.

Waterfowl hunters should wear protective clothing, waders and approved life jackets while in boats or around water, especially in winter months. Drowning ranks as the number one hunting incident for these hunters.

For dove, quail and pheasant hunters, the number one incident is swinging on game outside a safe zone of fire. Communicate and stick to your safe zone of fire and never shoot towards another hunter, buildings or structures, or domestic animals such as cows.

Be sure of your target- what is in front of and behind the target.

Wear blaze orange to be seen by other hunters.

Learn more about Hunter Education, how to sign up for a course and find resources for students on the TPWD website.