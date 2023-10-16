LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – Two concurrent public meetings will be held to discuss improvements to the McWhorter Park and Sabine River. Here is what that means for locals.

The Parks and Recreation Department will hold a short presentation to receive feedback on proposed changes to the park as part of a 2018 bond proposal. Renovations include replacing the existing softball fields into soccer fields.

Courtesy of the Sabine River Water Trail

The Sabine River Paddling Trail meeting has planned to discuss ways to improve accessibility for emergency response and recreational use. According to a release, “the only public access points in Gregg County are located at Highway 271 in Gladewater and Highway 322 and 149 in Lakeport.” The meeting will also consider establishing a paddling trail.

The staggered meetings will take place at the Maude Cobb Convention Center on Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. The McWhorter Park meeting will be located in the Robbins and Killingsworth Activity Rooms. The Sabine River meeting will take place in the Cargill Estes Activity Rooms.