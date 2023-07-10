TYLER, Texas (KETK) – New hunting scenery is available to hunters this fall through the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department’s (TPWD) drawn hunt permits program.

The program issues permits for drawn hunts on both public and private lands throughout Texas. According to Texas Parks and Wildlife, the program is now accepting applications for a shot at almost 10,000 permits in more than 60 high quality hunt categories.

“Among the offerings available through the Texas Public Hunt System are hunts for white-tailed and mule deer, pronghorn, turkey, alligator and dove and guided packages for exotic species and bighorn sheep,” said TPWD.

The organization has an interactive map that shows all drawn hunt opportunities by category or by area. All applications, fee payments and permit issuance are handled electronically and applicants will need internet access, an email address and a credit or debit card to participate.

According to Texas Parks and Wildlife, application fees range from free to $3 or $10, depending on the hunt category. Adult hunters who are selected may need to pay a Special Permit fee of $80 for regular hunts and $130 for extended hunts. Some categories, such as the Youth-Only hunts, require no application fees or permit fees.

“Application deadlines are the 1st and 15th of each month between August 1 and November 1. August 1 is the deadline for all alligator hunt categories and private lands dove hunts. August 15 is the deadline for archery deer, archery mule deer, pronghorn, private land pronghorn and javelina,” said Texas Parks and Wildlife

A full list of category deadlines can be found online. Hunters can apply up to 11:59 p.m. CST on the application deadline. Applicants can check their drawing status online at any time.

For more information or to get started in the application process, visit the TPWD drawn hunts webpage. For questions, contact hunt@tpwd.texas.gov or call 512-389-4505 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.