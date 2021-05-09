Texas’ first major reservoir in decades starts filling up in Fannin County

FANNIN COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Construction on Bois d’Arc Lake is finishing in Fannin County, which will mark the first time in decades that Texas will have a new reservoir to meet the growing demand for freshwater.

Bois d’Arc Lake (pronounced bo-dark) is the result of more than a decade of planning, according to our sister station in Dallas. The project includes a two-mile-long dam and covers roughly 26-square miles, and the estimated cost is $1.6 billion.

The reservoir will be about an hour’s drive northeast of McKinney. Demand for freshwater in the area is expected to increase from 1.8 million to 3.2 million in 2050. For an area facing that much growth, this reservoir aims to help keep a steady level of water.

“This matters to people in our service area because this is the water that they will be drinking with in the future, the water they’ll be bathing with in the future, the water they use to irrigate their lawns,” said Jeff McKito, public relations specialist with the North Texas Municipal Water District.

The reservoir marked a major milestone in April when gates inside its water intake structure closed, which allowed the lake to begin filling with water. Since April 14, the lake level has already risen about 16 feet.

The lake will offer more than just water. The Texas Parks and Wildlife Department has already stocked it with a variety of fish, including 2,000 selectively-bred trophy bass.

Boat ramps and recreational facilities will be built later this year, with plans to have a dam substantially complete by summer. Water delivery is scheduled to begin next spring.