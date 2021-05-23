Texas Freshwater Fisheries reopens with upgrades

ATHENS, Texas (KETK) – The Texas Freshwater Fisheries is now open after months of closure and limited hours due to the coronavirus.

It is returning to full operational status after they upgraded the center.

“We are excited to again be able to provide the opportunity for Texans to see and experience our fisheries and aquatic resources, and the vital work of TPWD fish biologists firsthand,” said Tom Lang, TFFC Director.

There will be a new tram for tours of the fisheries. The previous tram took more than 400,000 visitors around the facility, enduring significant wear and tear. The Friends of the Texas Freshwater Fisheries Center purchased and donated a new tram, which has been dubbed the “Ethel Express.”

The Ethel Express is wrapped with artwork of the fish, their habitat and hatchery ponds.

“During the closure, the TFFC team stayed focused on the mission and worked diligently to prepare the facility for families to return, to learn, and to make wonderful memories,” Lang said. “There’s nothing like seeing someone catch their first fish here, seeing their eyes get big when their face to face with a giant Alligator Gar, or hearing the oohs and aaahs that occur during the dive show.”

The indoor portion of the center, which features a dive theater, gift shop and the Texas Game Warden Museum is now reopen. While they were closed, they were updated and enhanced, said TFFC.

Operational hours for TFFC are 9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday and 1:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m. on Sunday.

Regular admission rates are $5.50 for adults, $4.50 for seniors 65 and older, and $3.50 for children ages 4 through 12.

Season passes valid for one year from date of purchase are available for $15 for adults, $12.50 for seniors and $8.00 for children. Season pass holders are eligible for a 10% discount in the gift shop.