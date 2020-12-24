Texas game wardens seize ducks, charge hunters with using bait to attract birds

LIBERTY COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Texas Parks and Wildlife Department game wardens based in Liberty County have charged five hunters with crimes involving using bait to attract and kill migratory birds.

The hunters were found on Tuesday with 31 ducks, said information from the TPWD. The birds were seized as evidence.

Hunting migratory game birds over baited areas is against the law.

The charges were filed after game wardens conducted an investigation that included “extensive surveillance” of an area that had been heavily baited for waterfowl, said the TPWD.

