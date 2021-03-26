Texas Parks and Wildlife approves hunting regulation changes for this year

TYLER, Texas (KETK) Get your gun, bow, and now this year for archery season, your crossbow. The Texas Parks and Wildlife Commission has approved several changes to hunting regulations for this year.

Below are the changes that will affect East Texas:

Add crossbow to the definition of lawful archery equipment

Remove the prohibition on trailing wounded deer with dogs in Angelina, Hardin, Nacogdoches, Orange, Shelby, and Tyler counties; In addition, allow the trailing of wounded deer to no more than two dogs on a leash in Jasper, Newton, Sabine, and San Augustine counties

Close Panola County to hunting Eastern turkey season during the spring in 2022

Establish season dates and daily bag limits for all migratory game bird hunting seasons

Modify the muzzleloader definition to clarify only the bullet or projectile and powder must be loaded through the muzzle

Other changes that were approved by the commission are:

Modify opening day for chachalacas to be concurrent with quail season

Align spring and fall wild turkey hunting seasons with consistent North and South Zone boundaries along Highway 90 starting in the fall of 2021

Allow a statewide squirrel hunting season by opening the remaining closed counties to a year-round hunting season

Eliminate the experimental pronghorn season in the northern Panhandle

Extend the general pronghorn season from 9 days to 16 days statewide

Implement mandatory reporting for spring turkey hunting (April 1 – 30) in the “Western 1 Gobbler” counties in southcentral Texas in 2022

Add two days of hunting opportunity in the Special White-winged Dove Days within the South Dove Zone

If you are planning to take part in these activities this year, make note of these changes and follow all regulations set for species, tagging, bag limits, counties, season dates and means and methods.

Every hunter born on or after September 2, 1971, must successfully complete a Hunter Education Training Course, or be accompanied while hunting. Minimum age of certification is 9 years of age.

More information regarding these amendments and hunting season dates for the 2021-22 seasons can be viewed on the TPWD website.