Texas state parks working to return to normal capacity

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Texas state parks are working to return to normal capacity after Gov. Greg Abbott’s reopening order which will allow more Texans the opportunity to visit their favorite parks.

“We’re excited to welcome more visitors to our parks,” said Rodney Franklin, director of Texas State Parks. “We want Texans to know that the safety of our visitors and our park staff is our top priority as we increase visitor capacity. Prior to COVID-19, and throughout the last year, our parks have seen growing visitation and our teams are working hard to accommodate those who want to get outside and experience the incredible natural and cultural resources our parks have to offer.”

Even though some parks can expand capacity immediately, a few parks are still recovering from the winter storm from February and are completing repairs.

Many parks will be booked for spring break and the summer months.

“This time of COVID-19 has reinforced the power and criticality of providing quality, accessible, and affordable outdoor recreational opportunities for all Texans,” said Carter Smith, Executive Director of Texas Parks and Wildlife Department. “Getting outdoors is essential for people’s physical and mental health, and Texas State Parks play a critical role in meeting this need.”

Visitors can purchase day passes up to one month in advance, guaranteeing access to parks even during busy times. To purchase a day pass or to reserve a campsite, visit the State Parks Reservations page on the Texas State Parks website or call (512) 389-8900.

Visitors can find recommendations for staying safe and healthy during their trip on the Keeping You Healthy page. TPWD recommends checking the state park map, social media pages or calling parks directly for updates on specific park operations or capacity.