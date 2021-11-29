Tips on staying safe while hunting

BEIJING – AUGUST 10: A Beretta rifle is shot during the men’s trap qualification shooting event held at the Beijing Shooting Range Hall during Day 2 of the 2008 Beijing Summer Olympic Games on August 10, 2008 in Beijing, China. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – A recent local tragedy has highlighted the importance of gun safety.

According to Texas Parks and Wildlife Department, a safe hunt begins by observing the fundamentals of firearm safety. In 2017, there were 3,513 “firearm deaths” in Texas, according to the CDC.

Over the weekend, an 11-year-old East Texas girl was killed after being accidentally shot by her dad on a hunting trip. In a press conference, Harrison County Sheriff Brandon Fletcher explained some basics of gun safety.

“Treat all guns as if they’re loaded,” Fletcher said. “You can’t preach it enough, you have to say it every time you touch one. Remind them, remind them, remind them. Remind yourself. It’s not just the kids, in this incident, it wasn’t the kid. I don’t think you can practice gun safety enough to say you’re a professional at it, it’s something you have to practice all the time.”

Some tips from the Texas Parks & Wildlife Department include the following:

  • Always point the muzzle in a safe direction
  • Treat every firearm with the same respect as a loaded gun
  • Be sure of your target and what is in front of and beyond your target
  • Unload firearms and unstring conventional bows when not in use
  • Handle firearms, arrows and ammunition carefully
  • Know your safe zone-of-fire and stick to it
  • Control your emotions when it comes to safety
  • Wear hearing and eye protection
  • Don’t drink alcohol or take drugs before or while handling firearms
  • Be aware of additional circumstances that require added caution or safety awareness

Common causes of hunting accidents include:

HUNTER JUDGEMENT

  • Victim out of sight/moved into shooters line of fire
  • Victim covered by shooter swinging on game
  • Victim mistaken for game
  • Horseplay with loaded firearm
  • Use of alcohol or drugs

HANDLING A GUN

  • Improper loading/unloading gun
  • Dropped firearm
  • Discharge of firearm in or around vehicle
  • Improper crossing of an obstacle
  • Walking with loaded firearm

For more information on hunter education, you can visit the hunter education page from TPWD.

