Tips on staying safe while hunting

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – A recent local tragedy has highlighted the importance of gun safety.

According to Texas Parks and Wildlife Department, a safe hunt begins by observing the fundamentals of firearm safety. In 2017, there were 3,513 “firearm deaths” in Texas, according to the CDC.

Over the weekend, an 11-year-old East Texas girl was killed after being accidentally shot by her dad on a hunting trip. In a press conference, Harrison County Sheriff Brandon Fletcher explained some basics of gun safety.

“Treat all guns as if they’re loaded,” Fletcher said. “You can’t preach it enough, you have to say it every time you touch one. Remind them, remind them, remind them. Remind yourself. It’s not just the kids, in this incident, it wasn’t the kid. I don’t think you can practice gun safety enough to say you’re a professional at it, it’s something you have to practice all the time.”

Some tips from the Texas Parks & Wildlife Department include the following:

Always point the muzzle in a safe direction

Treat every firearm with the same respect as a loaded gun

Be sure of your target and what is in front of and beyond your target

Unload firearms and unstring conventional bows when not in use

Handle firearms, arrows and ammunition carefully

Know your safe zone-of-fire and stick to it

Control your emotions when it comes to safety

Wear hearing and eye protection

Don’t drink alcohol or take drugs before or while handling firearms

Be aware of additional circumstances that require added caution or safety awareness

Common causes of hunting accidents include:

HUNTER JUDGEMENT

Victim out of sight/moved into shooters line of fire

Victim covered by shooter swinging on game

Victim mistaken for game

Horseplay with loaded firearm

Use of alcohol or drugs

HANDLING A GUN

Improper loading/unloading gun

Dropped firearm

Discharge of firearm in or around vehicle

Improper crossing of an obstacle

Walking with loaded firearm

For more information on hunter education, you can visit the hunter education page from TPWD.