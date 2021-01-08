Tyler Parks and Recreation updates their scavenger hunt program

TYLER, Texas (KETK)- Tyler Parks and Recreation announced they have made some changes to their scavenger hunt program.

Participants will now be able to access the activity through a QR code in February.

The program was created to attract more visitors to the city’s parks and trails.

The scavenger hunt was updated with 12 new clues spread across different parks in Tyler. People can scan the QR codes with their cellphones and get instructions for the activity.

If you would like to take on the challenge, the following parks will have clues:

Bergfeld Park, Children’s Park, Emmett J. Scott Park, Faulkner Park, Glass Recreation Center, Goodman-LeGrand Museum, Hillside Park, Tyler Rose Garden, Rose Rudman Trail and Southside Park.

Individuals who successfully complete the scavenger hunt can submit their information here to receive a Master Hunter decal.

You can also use #TylerParksScavengerHunt on social media.

For more information, you may reach Tyler Parks and Recreation at 903-531-1371.