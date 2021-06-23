Tyler plans to expand its network of walking and biking trails

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The city of Tyler is planning to expand Legacy Trails, a network of walking and biking trails in the city .

The Tyler Area Metropolitan Planning Organization wants to stretch the trail from South Tyler all the way to the north side of town.

Organizers say they are hoping these additions will add another mode of transportation and help connect both parts of the community.

“Just being able to see all of the amenities from South Tyler getting tied to North Tyler and going back the other way,” Manager of Tyler Area MPO Michael Hall said. “It gives everyone in North Tyler close to this section of the trail the option to go to South Tyler if they chose. So that’s really exciting, seeing that community brought together.”

The plans include making a 1.7-mile shared-use path and half a mile of sidewalk from the Rose Garden Complex to Stewart Park along the roadway right-of-ways and through Winters Park.

The city was recently awarded a $2,853,456 grant through the Texas Department of Transportation Set-Aside Program to construct the extension to Legacy Trails. This will cover 80% of the costs, with the half-cent sales tax fund providing $713,364.

The expansion is estimated to begin construction in 2024.