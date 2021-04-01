Tyler recognized again for dedication to planting trees, 11th year in a row

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The city of Tyler was recognized for the 11th year in a row for its dedication to planting trees.
The Arbor Day Foundation named Tyler as a 2020 member of Tree City USA to honor “its commitment to effective urban forest management.”
Tyler got this recognition by meeting the following requirements:
- Having a tree board or department
- Having a tree care ordinance
- Having a annual community forestry budget of at least $2 per capita
- Havin an Arbor Day observance and proclamation
More than 3,400 communities have made the commitment to becoming a Tree City USA. Tree City USA communities are home to more than 143 million Americans.
Lufkin, Mount Vernon and Nacogdoches are also on the list as other members of Tree City USA for June 2020.
Texas houses 91 Tree City USA communities in total. According to the Arbor Day Foundation, Texas has spent more than $92 million on urban forestry management.
For more information on the Arbor Day Foundation and the Tree City USA program, visit arborday.org/TreeCityUSA. For more information on the Tyler Trees Committee, contact Madeline Burton, Urban Forester/Arborist, at MBurton@TylerTexas.com or (903) 533-2079.
