Tyler to add 2.2 miles to Legacy Trail

TYLER, Texas (KETK) — The city of Tyler is ready to begin the next phase of Legacy Trail, its network of paved walking and biking paths.

The Tyler City Council on Wednesday entered an agreement with the Texas Department of Transportation to fund Phase II of the project.

The city will use Tyler-based Brannon Corp. Engineering Services to help develop the extension adding a 1.7 miles of shared-use path and .5 miles of sidewalks from Peete Elementary, 1511 Bellwood Road, connecting with Stewart Park and through Winters Park, 910 S. Peach Ave.

The project will cost about about $3.1 million. TxDOT will provide up to 80% of construction costs through the Transportation Alternatives Set-Aside (TA) Program. The city will pay all of the engineering and design costs and 20% of construction costs.

The city will use Half-Cent Sales Tax Fund money on the project.