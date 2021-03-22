Whitehouse man catches bass weighing more than 15 pounds from Lake Tyler

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – A man from Whitehouse Texas broke the largemouth bass record at Lake Tyler on Saturday.
James Crawford caught a 15.44 pound largemouth bass from Lake Tyler. After catching the fish, Crawford landed the first Legacy Class entry.
Crawford also shattered the previous lake record by over 2 1/2 pounds.
The Legacy category is when someone catches a 13 pound and up bass. The fish would then be loaned during the spawning period from January through March.
Jasper Ventures held the tournament on March 20 from 6 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. The weigh-in was at 3 p.m. and $50 entry per team of one to two people.
- Upshur County residents hold demonstration to promote change of damaged roadways
- Texas DPS trooper shot outside of Mexia in Central Texas
- PHOTOS: Couple arrested in Van Zandt County after stealing $2,000 worth of merchandise at Home Depot
- East Texans can shop ’til they drop at the CCC Sale this weekend
- Husband of ‘Tiger King’ star Joe Exotic says they are getting a divorce