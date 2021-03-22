Whitehouse man catches bass weighing more than 15 pounds from Lake Tyler

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – A man from Whitehouse Texas broke the largemouth bass record at Lake Tyler on Saturday.

James Crawford caught a 15.44 pound largemouth bass from Lake Tyler. After catching the fish, Crawford landed the first Legacy Class entry.

Crawford also shattered the previous lake record by over 2 1/2 pounds.

The Legacy category is when someone catches a 13 pound and up bass. The fish would then be loaned during the spawning period from January through March.

Jasper Ventures held the tournament on March 20 from 6 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. The weigh-in was at 3 p.m. and $50 entry per team of one to two people.