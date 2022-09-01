TEXAS (KETK) – By Texas law only professionals who are authorized by the wires companies are allowed to prune or remove trees closer than 6 feet to high voltage power lines.

According to SWEPCO, a single tree initiated a power outage in 2003 for over 50 million Americans and Canadians from the Midwest to the East Coast.

Tree limbs falling across powerlines have been sited as one of the most common causes of power outages. SWEPCO’s Forestry department has a program to manage trees and brush that grow around powerlines.

The Forestry department keeps trees and vegetation from interfering with utility power lines and poles. They follow the standards set forth by the Tree Care Industry Association and the International Society of Arboriculture.

SWEPCO is responsible for keeping the primary, secondary and neutral wires located on poles clear of trees and herbicides. Property owners are responsible for clearing trees that interfere with the line that runs from their home to the main pole.

SWEPCO encourages property owners to contact them at least two working days in advance when clearing trees that interfere with the line that runs from their home to the main pole. A line crew will come to your location to temporarily disconnect service.