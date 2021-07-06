Zebra mussels invade Texas family’s float

LAKE LBJ, Texas (KETK/ KXAN) – A huge group of Zebra mussels were recently found on a floatation mat at a Texas lake.

Sarah Entzminger said she took a photo of the mussels that were underneath her family’s float, according to KXAN.

But, she didn’t see them there last year.

These invasive mollusks made it to North America from Eurasia in the 1980s. The species took over the Great Lakes region before spreading across the U.S.

Zebra mussels were first found in Texas in Lake Texoma in 2009, and they have reached other areas in the state since then.

John Higley, the CEO of EQO, a biotech company that helps control invasive species, said zebra mussels eat “good” algae and this can allow toxic algae to takeover. Cyanobacteria is toxic algae that is a blue-green color and it is deadly to dogs. It led to the death of five dogs in Austin in 2019.

Lake LBJ is infested with zebra mussels. The species was also a problem in Lake Waco, but they were eradicated in January 2021.

Texas Parks and Wildlife said in order for the lake to be considered infested there needs to be a reproducing population.

Texas Tech University researchers believe dogs may be able to help in the fight against the species. The animals can use their noses to smell the mollusks in bodies of water and in soil samples.