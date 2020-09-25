More than 40 animals found starving in ‘un-livable’ conditions after neighbors report dead dogs to Wood County Sheriff’s office

MINEOLA, Texas (KETK) – The Wood County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after neighbors reported seeing dead animals in the area.

According to a neighbor who wishes to remain anonymous, after seeing several dogs roaming the area they were worried about what was happening inside the home.

“I started noticing I hadn’t seen it, and I knew his regular truck that he drives wasn’t here, so that’s when I started trying to figure something out,” said the neighbor.

Calling Satterwhite Pets Animal Rescue for help, neighbors say they quickly learned the owner of all the animals is in the hospital and thought his dogs were being cared for.

“On the first day, I think we lost, we lost about 3 of them,” said Satterwhite. “I didn’t even get on to the property before I saw a dead dog over here on this side of the road.”

Walking inside the home, more than a dozen animals were barking and hungry for food. A source close to the investigation called the home “unlivable.”

According to neighbors and the Wood County Sheriff’s Office, the owner is 71-years old and has lived in the house for years. Those living in the area have pitched in to help feed and water the dogs still living inside and outside of the house, daily.

“Spay and neuter your pets. You’re not going to have these problems. If we had stopped this 10 generations ago, this wouldn’t have been an issue,” said Satterwhite.

The Wood County Sheriff’s office says they have been in contact with a family member to make arraignments for the animals in an effort to avoid seizing all of the dogs and criminal charges.