SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Leadership at Word of God Ministries addressed an overnight break-in and attempt of arson.

In a press release, a representative with WOGM said a silver Chevy Malibu was caught on the security cameras driving onto the property around 4:30 a.m. The footage reveals a masked male acting alone broke into the building using a bat and then making his way to the childcare area with a five-gallon can of gasoline.

Pastor James McMenis shared details of the incident during the media event.

McMenis was moved by immense emotions as he shared the news that the building was targeted. He also reassured the public the building’s sprinklers thankfully put the fire out in minutes. Because of this, it was protected from any extreme damage.

Service is scheduled to continue Sunday.

“I pray for the individual, if he is able to see this, that you would come to know the love of Jesus,” Pastor James McMenis said, in his message to the person responsible.

According to Sarah Causey, McMenis’ assistant, they believe the individual burned himself on his hands and possibly his face while attempting to start the fire arson attempt. Now they’re asking for the community’s help to locate the person responsible.

The Shreveport Police Department and the Shreveport Fire Department responded to the WOGM location at 6645 W. Bert Kouns Industrial Loop and are investigating.

Contact Shreveport Police at (318-673-7300) with any information.