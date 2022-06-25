OVERTON, Texas (KETK) — The Overton Volunteer Fire Department will no longer offer soda to the community after their vending machine was robbed, officials said.

“To the person who broke into the machine, I would just like to let you know you just took money out of the hands of a VOLUNTEER fire department I sincerely hope this stunt makes you proud! If you would like to bring our money back we would be glad to take it,” said Overton VFD in a Facebook post.

The department said that this was the third incident with their drink machine and six dollars were stolen.