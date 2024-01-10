GLADEWATER, Texas (KETK) — A Gladewater artist is bringing color to the downtown streets through his work, but is hoping to make a deeper impact, now sharing about the hardships that led him to where he is.

Driving through downtown Gladewater, different murals and paintings in front of stores can easily be spotted. What can’t be seen, however, is the story behind each painting, or the story of the artist who painted them.

“If it wasn’t for my mom, I probably wouldn’t have an artistic bone in my body. She’s always been an artist. She still is, and that’s where, I guess, my story started,” said local artist Hillie Shirley.

Shirley said he didn’t think he had the same talent as his mother, and because of this, he neglected art. By his teenage years, he was doing just about any drug he could get his hands on.

“Sometimes I would take my shoes off, and there would be blood in them, but I would be walking so much just to get more,” Shirley said.

By his early 20’s, Shirley weighed about 95 pounds and finally decided it was time for a change.

“I was just going to die if I didn’t. It was bad,” he said.

He got clean and turned to art for comfort, discovering he did have his mother’s talent.

“It has played a part in being a salvation,” he explained.

Shirley now owns a tattoo shop and paints for other people whenever he can.

“The more people know about what I do, the more people can have help,” Shirley said.

Recently, he was able to paint for co-owner of The Picket Fence and The Labrador, Michael Bailey.

“It’s amazing. The picture I gave him was a sheet of paper, and just looked at that and did it right here on the wall. He didn’t take it to his shop or anything like that,” said Bailey.

Although Bailey is impressed with the mural Shirley painted for their business, he is even more impressed with his character.

“I know he’s super helpful, and he’s very important to a lot of the businesses here in downtown, including us. He’s told me his desire to make the streets prettier here by painting some of the old buildings,” said Bailey.

Whether it is through art or just having someone to talk to, Shirley said he wants to help where he can, because although art didn’t make Shirley get clean, it brought color back into his life.

“It kind of does keep me alive in different ways. For some of us, art is all we have,” Shirley said.

He is hoping to get opportunities to paint more of the city and turn alleyways into something beautiful.

If you would like a tattoo or any art from Shirley, he said you can contact him by texting 903-780-9343.