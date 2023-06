PANOLA COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – K9 Zago and his new partner corporal Richard Mojica, from the Panola County Sheriff’s Office placed 16th in the annual Narcotics Detection Competition in Murfreesboro, Tennessee this week.

Mojica and Zago, who have only been partners for four weeks, competed against over 45 other competitors. They were just two of the attendees who came from across the nation to compete at the National Narcotic Detector Dog Association (NNDDA) training conference.