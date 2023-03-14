(The Hill) — Paris Hilton says she “pretended” to vote for Donald Trump in the 2016 presidential election, but didn’t actually cast a ballot for the future GOP president.

The reality TV star and entrepreneur listed fibbing about voting for Trump among several things she’s “not proud of” in her “Paris: The Memoir,” released on Tuesday.

“I used to wear those horrific Von Dutch caps. I once went to a Playboy Mansion Halloween party dressed as Sexy Pocahontas,” Hilton, 42, said, ticking off a number of “mistakes” from her youth.

“When I was put on the spot in an interview, I pretended I voted for Donald Trump because he was an old family friend and owned the first modeling agency I signed with,” she wrote.

But, Hilton said in her book of the former New York real estate developer, “When I left to go to another [modeling] agency, he was furious and intimidated the s— out of me on the phone.”

When asked by an Australian TV station just days after the 2016 White House race if she had voted for Trump, Hilton replied, “I’ve known him since [I was] a little girl — so yes.”

Hilton first fessed up to her election-related falsehood in 2017, telling Marie Claire that she didn’t really vote for Trump but predicted he would be a good president.

“He’s always been so nice, so respectful and sweet,” she told the magazine at the time.

In her memoir, the hotel heiress suggested that rather than casting a vote for Trump, she was even more ashamed by what really happened in the 2016 election.

“The truth is even worse,” she wrote, “I didn’t vote at all.”

“Am I standing by these choices? Would I make the same choices again, knowing what I know now? Of course not!” Hilton wrote in her book.

“You make it right if you can. You apologize — in private where it counts, in public if it helps,” the mother of one said.

“I’m not pretending to be, like, the Dalai Lama in Louboutins here. I’m just saying, grace is available to all of us if we make it available to each other.”