NEW YORK (WPIX) — A parking garage has at least partially collapsed in Lower Manhattan Tuesday.

The collapse happened at a parking garage that is located by Ann and William Streets near Pace University, roughly half a mile from the New York Stock Exchange.

A Citizen app image showed vehicles piled on top of each other after the roof collapsed. In another video posted to social media, dust could be seen rising from the parking garage with vehicles teetering on the edges of broken concrete.

Rescue crews were responding to the scene for reports of people being trapped inside but the FDNY was forced to pull its members out due to structural concerns.

New York City Council member Christopher Marte tweeted from the scene that there are a “few” people stuck in an elevator and in the building.

New York City Police and Fire Department personnel cordon off an area in New York’s Financial District, Tuesday, April 18, 2023, near the site of a partially collapsed parking garage. It wasn’t immediately clear whether anyone was injured. (AP Photo/Julie Jacobson)

There was no immediate word on injuries. At least one person was removed from the scene on a stretcher, video showed.

New York Mayor Eric Adams has arrived at the scene and was being briefed by emergency crews, his office shared on Twitter.

“It felt like an earthquake,” Liam Gaeta, a student at nearby Pace University, told The Associated Press. He said he heard “a large noise and a big rumbling, and then we all got evacuated.”

Pace University has evacuated two of its buildings near the collapse and canceled classes on its New York City campus.

This is a developing story. Refresh for updates.