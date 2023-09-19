TYLER, Texas (KETK) — People Attempting to Help‘s (PATH) Coats for Kids drive has set the goal to raise 1,200 new coats for children in need this winter.

According to PATH, Coats for Kids is an undertaking of the whole community and they rely heavily on all kinds of donations and support to make this kind of annual effort successful.

Monetary donations can be made here. PATH also has a Amazon wishlist that donors can purchase from and ship coats to 402 West Front Street in Tyler.

For more information on how to become a volunteer, please contact Volunteer Coordinator Denisse Serrano at (903) 617-2823 or by email at denisse_serrano@pathhelps.org.

PATH encourages those in need of a coat for their child this winter to stop by their location from Oct. 2 to Oct. 31 to register and receive a voucher.

Parents and guardians must bring their photo ID and an ID for each child receiving a coat, which can include one of the following: birth certificate, social security card, school ID badge, report card or Medicaid card.